Man pleads guilty to racially aggravated assault

William Bone pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 21-year-old man could face jail after pleading guilty to a racially aggravated assault in Bury St Edmunds.

William Bone, of Mill Lane, Thurston, appeared in person at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday and admitted racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The incident took place around 8.10pm on the Cornhill in Bury St Edmunds’ town centre on Friday, February 7 this year.

The court heard that Bone attacked the victim outside Edmundo Lounge while swearing and making reference to the colour of his skin.

The police were called and Bone was arrested at the scene, barrister Nicholas Hall, prosecuting, told the court.

CCTV footage of the incident was played for the court.

Bone’s sentencing hearing, which will take place at Ipswich Crown Court, has been placed on a warned list for July 13.