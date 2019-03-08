Man admits speeding at 143mph on A14 but denies drink driving charge

Robert Pylypczuk, 48, of Ashwell Road, Bury St Edmund appeared via video link at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A man has admitted speeding at 143mph on the A14 but has denied driving while above the alcohol limit.

Robert Pylypczuk, 48, of Ashwell Road, Bury St Edmunds, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Wednesday and entered a guilty plea to a charge of speeding but pleaded not guilty to drink driving.

Pylypczuk was clocked by police travelling at 143mph - one of the fastest speeds ever recorded on the county's roads - in a Vauxhall Insignia on the A14 westbound at Higham.

Pylypczuk, who appeared via video link from Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, denied drink driving in connection with the same incident and will now face a trial at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on December 11.

He will be sentenced for the speeding offence at the December 11 hearing.

Magistrates granted Pylypczuk bail on the conditions that he resides and sleeps at his Bury address and surrender his passport and Polish identity documents.

He also cannot apply for any travel documents.