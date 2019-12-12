E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man admits stabbing in popular pub car park

PUBLISHED: 13:36 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 12 December 2019

The scene at the Moreton Hall pub in October Picture: ARCHANT

The scene at the Moreton Hall pub in October Picture: ARCHANT

A 24-year-old has admitted stabbing a man in the car park of a popular Bury St Edmunds pub in October.

Hari Farlie, of no fixed address, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court today and pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Officers were called shortly after 11.35pm on Friday, October 25, following reports that a man had been stabbed during an altercation with a group of four or five males in the car park outside The Moreton Hall pub in Lawson Place.

The victim - who is aged in his 20s - was taken by ambulance to hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged.

At the short Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing, Judge David Goodin warned Farlie the offence would carry a "significant sentence of imprisonment".

Judge Goodin ordered a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service and remanded Farlie in custody ahead of his sentencing hearing on January 30.

Five other men were arrested in connection with the incident. The details are as follows:

- A 32-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Wednesday, October 30. He was questioned and remains on bail until January 27.

- A 29-year-old man from Haverhill was on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Monday, October 28. He was questioned and remains on bail until January 24.

- A 24-year-old man, now aged 25, from Bury St Edmunds was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday, October 26. He was questioned and remains on bail until January 24.

- A 29-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder shortly after the incident on Saturday, October 26. He was questioned and subsequently released under investigation. He will now face no further action at this time.

- A 29-year-old man from Braintree was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders on Wednesday, November 6. He was questioned and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

