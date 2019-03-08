E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Appeal for two key witnesses to come forward after man raped

PUBLISHED: 11:10 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 27 August 2019

A man reported he was raped at an address in Golf Green Road, Jaywick Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man reported he was raped at an address in Golf Green Road, Jaywick Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police are investigating after a man reported he was raped in Essex.

The man reported to officers that the incident happened shortly after midnight on Wednesday, August 21 at an address in Golf Green Road, Jaywick.

Essex Police said after the incident, a man and a woman entered the property, which had the front door left open, to assist the victim when they heard him in distress.

You may also want to watch:

Officers are now appealing for these two key witnesses, who could hold crucial information, to come forward.

DCI Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "We know that Jaywick is a close community, and we know that somewhere within that community lies answers as to what happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"Two individuals did an incredibly brave thing by rushing to a stranger's aid, but now I need them to come forward and help us with our enquiries.

"I would ask anyone with information about this incident to call the north major crime team on 101 and quote the incident number 96 of August 21.

"If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers, either by phone on 0800 555111 or by submitting information through their website."

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

You’ve done it! Kevin Beattie statue appeal hits target thanks to Blues fans

Kevin Beattie after scoring as Town drew 1-1 with Swiss side Grasshoopers Zurich in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

Future of Babergh and Mid Suffolk merger revealed

Babergh District Council will not merge with Mid Suffolk District Council before 2023. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Appeal for two key witnesses to come forward after man raped

A man reported he was raped at an address in Golf Green Road, Jaywick Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Classical duo, Bostridge and Drake, illuminate the darker corners of life during Snape Proms concert

Tenor Ian Bostridge at the Snape Proms

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists