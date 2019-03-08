Appeal for two key witnesses to come forward after man raped

Police are investigating after a man reported he was raped in Essex.

The man reported to officers that the incident happened shortly after midnight on Wednesday, August 21 at an address in Golf Green Road, Jaywick.

Essex Police said after the incident, a man and a woman entered the property, which had the front door left open, to assist the victim when they heard him in distress.

Officers are now appealing for these two key witnesses, who could hold crucial information, to come forward.

DCI Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "We know that Jaywick is a close community, and we know that somewhere within that community lies answers as to what happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"Two individuals did an incredibly brave thing by rushing to a stranger's aid, but now I need them to come forward and help us with our enquiries.

"I would ask anyone with information about this incident to call the north major crime team on 101 and quote the incident number 96 of August 21.

"If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers, either by phone on 0800 555111 or by submitting information through their website."