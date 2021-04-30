News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man recites 100 verses of poetry for Captain Tom's 100 challenge

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:37 PM April 30, 2021   
Tony Roe from RAF Honington is reciting 100 verses of poetry at the base today

Tony Roe from RAF Honington is reciting 100 verses of poetry at the base today - Credit: RAF Honington

A station Warrant Officer at RAF Honington is reciting 100 verses of his own poetry as part of the Captain Tom challenge. 

Tony Roe, is taking part of the Captain Tom 100 challenge today, and is fundraising for the SSFA and the Station Memorial Fund.

Mr Roe, the resident Countryman and poet, started reading his poetry at around 9am this morning at the RAF base near Bury St Edmunds.

Mr Roe, who has worked at RAF Honington for over 40 years, said: "There will be 100 verses about the countryside and memories and any money raised will go to the memorial fund which is very close to my heart, and SSFA who do incredible work for people across the station.

"I might ask one or two people who turn up if they have any requests, because a lot of people know my work and all they will do is throw me a word and that word I will put into a verse."

The 69-year-old has been off work in recent months because of a trapped nerve in his wrist. He said that writing poetry has helped him get through his time off.

Mr Roe added: "I want to make it interesting, and I know that there probably won't be many people there that can hear but it has give me something to aim at.

"I have been like a lot of people stuck indoors, with nothing to do. But I class my myself as one of the lucky ones because I actually have this release to put my thoughts on paper."


