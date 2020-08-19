Man released under investigation following incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed on Aldeburgh beach Picture: MATT PHILLIPS Archant

A man has been released under investigation following an incident in Aldeburgh which left a woman fighting for her life.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to a property in St Paul’s Close around 8.45am on Wednesday, July 22 by the ambulance service after a 47-year-old woman had collapsed.

She was airlifted to Ipswich Hospital by the East Anglian Air Ambulance in a critical condition.

You may also want to watch:

A 55-year-old man arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm was then further arrested on suspicion of coercive and controlling behaviour by Suffolk police.

He was released on conditional bail to return on August 10.

The force confirmed he has since been released under investigation.

Police are also exploring links to a call officers received on the evening of July 21 relating to the woman’s welfare at an address in Leiston, when she was taken to hospital but later discharged.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/41525/20.