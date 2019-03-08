Man released under investigation after Bury police chase

York Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man has been released under investigation after a car was chased by police in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers asked a Toyota Yaris to stop in York Road, Bury, around 3pm on Thursday, August 8, but when it failed to do so, the car was pursued by police before the driver "decamped".

An Audi A3 and a Ford Mondeo were damaged in the incident, although no-one is believed to have been injured.

A 20-year-old from Bury St Edmunds was later arrested in Prince Charles Avenue on suspicion of a number of offences, including driving under the influence of drugs, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police when directed to do so, driving without insurance, aggravated vehicle taking, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and burglary.

He has since been released under investigation after answering police bail on November 7.

Witnesses, or anyone with information related to this incident, are asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference 37/47321/19 by calling 101.