An investigation has been launched in Colchester after a man was reported acting suspiciously around a teenage girl.

Essex Police said the incident happened near Hospital Lane at around 3.35pm on Friday, November 20.

Acting Chief Inspector Jon Evans, District Commander for Colchester, said: “I know that reports of this might be concerning to residents and parents but we believe this is an isolated incident and we have put plans in place to reassure and protect the public.

“We have increased patrols on Lexden Road and Crouch Street during school pick-up and drop-off times this week.

“The incident was reported to us on Sunday and we immediately put a patrol plan in place and we are continuing to review CCTV in the area.

“While our officers continue their enquiries, we are asking anyone with information about this incident to come forward.”

The man involved has been described by the victim as being white and wore dark clothing with a hood up and had a dark-coloured face mask on.

If you were in the area and saw anyone acting suspiciously who may match this description, or have any other evidence that can help police, please call Colchester CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/191795/20.

If you have information but wish to remain anonymous you can speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.