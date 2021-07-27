News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Man rescued from van after collision with tractor

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:37 PM July 27, 2021   
A man has been rescued from a van after a collision with a tractor

A man has been rescued from a van after a collision with a tractor - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews have rescued a man who became trapped after a crash involving a tractor and a van in Lakenheath. 

Emergency services were called to reports of an collision on Highbridge Gravel Drove.

Crews from Brandon, Mildenhall and Thetford were dispatched to help rescue the man from the van. 

The man has been rescued and is now in the care of the ambulance crew. 

The extent of any injuries are not yet known. 

Suffolk police and the ambulance service have been approached for a comment

Most Read

  1. 1 Some areas record twice monthly rainfall in a day - and more heavy rain to come
  2. 2 'Amazing' - Joy as port welcomes maiden call of luxury cruise ship
  3. 3 Ipswich Town appoint new strength and conditioning coach
  1. 4 Ipswich Town closing in on deal to sign Rangers defender Edmundson
  2. 5 Town in talks to sign Barnsley forward Chaplin
  3. 6 Road closed after lorry crashes into tree as one person is trapped inside
  4. 7 'He's a proper footballer... hopefully he can stay around us' - praise for Town teenager Humphreys
  5. 8 Teenage girl allegedly raped on village recreation ground, court hears
  6. 9 Kenyan school chums meet by 'unbelievable chance' at Suffolk village fete
  7. 10 Suffolk postcode sees house prices rise by £100,000 in a year
Lakenheath News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Tompkins challenging Kane Vincent-Young.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Plenty of positives despite Palace defeat

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ian Simpson saw US Air Force pilot Grant Thompson's F-15E Strike Eagle with sparks flying out. 

Suffolk Live

Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Lisa and Steve Edwards had a 1940s themed wedding

Coronavirus

How bride paid £1 for vintage wedding dress

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
A major dispersal auction of farm machinery will be held at Cuckoo Tye Farm in Acton near Sudbury

Farming

Machinery to be sold following the loss of 'passionate' farmer

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon