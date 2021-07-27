Man rescued from van after collision with tractor
Published: 2:37 PM July 27, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Fire crews have rescued a man who became trapped after a crash involving a tractor and a van in Lakenheath.
Emergency services were called to reports of an collision on Highbridge Gravel Drove.
Crews from Brandon, Mildenhall and Thetford were dispatched to help rescue the man from the van.
The man has been rescued and is now in the care of the ambulance crew.
The extent of any injuries are not yet known.
Suffolk police and the ambulance service have been approached for a comment
Most Read
- 1 Some areas record twice monthly rainfall in a day - and more heavy rain to come
- 2 'Amazing' - Joy as port welcomes maiden call of luxury cruise ship
- 3 Ipswich Town appoint new strength and conditioning coach
- 4 Ipswich Town closing in on deal to sign Rangers defender Edmundson
- 5 Town in talks to sign Barnsley forward Chaplin
- 6 Road closed after lorry crashes into tree as one person is trapped inside
- 7 'He's a proper footballer... hopefully he can stay around us' - praise for Town teenager Humphreys
- 8 Teenage girl allegedly raped on village recreation ground, court hears
- 9 Kenyan school chums meet by 'unbelievable chance' at Suffolk village fete
- 10 Suffolk postcode sees house prices rise by £100,000 in a year