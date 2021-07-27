Man rescued from van after collision with tractor

Published: 2:37 PM July 27, 2021

A man has been rescued from a van after a collision with a tractor - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews have rescued a man who became trapped after a crash involving a tractor and a van in Lakenheath.

Emergency services were called to reports of an collision on Highbridge Gravel Drove.

Crews from Brandon, Mildenhall and Thetford were dispatched to help rescue the man from the van.

The man has been rescued and is now in the care of the ambulance crew.

The extent of any injuries are not yet known.

Suffolk police and the ambulance service have been approached for a comment