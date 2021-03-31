Man rescued from lake after becoming stuck
- Credit: Google Maps
A man who got stuck in the reed bed of a lake was rescued by firefighters.
Essex County Fire and Rescue were called to Haye Lane, in Fingringhoe, just before 9pm on Tuesday, March 29 after a concerned member of the public spotted a man in a reed bed in the lake.
The man had become stuck after he wandered out to the reed bed. He later told firefighters that, when the sun set, he could not see a safe route to get back.
Firefighters specially trained in water rescues waded out to take the man to safety.
The man was checked over by the East of England Ambulance Service but was not injured.
You may also want to watch:
Station manager Dave Bond, from Essex County Fire and Rescue, said: "We'd like to remind everyone to take extra care when around water.
"We're getting to the time of year when people will be spending more time outside, and it's great fun to explore new places.
Most Read
- 1 Red Arrows to soar over west Suffolk skies this morning
- 2 Matt Hancock to return home to Suffolk for first time since November
- 3 Police name woman, 33, killed in A1071 crash tragedy
- 4 Toy poodle named Jet reunited with family after going missing in the snow
- 5 Ipswich Town takeover rumours reignited by new Land Registry search
- 6 New 'Angel of the East' arrives on Aldeburgh beach ahead of Gormley removal
- 7 'I think there was another role for him' - Stevenson laments departure of fellow ex-Town star Berra
- 8 How busy is Suffolk's coast today as lockdown eases?
- 9 'I'm demanding it now' - Cook challenges Town players to stand up and be counted
- 10 Inquest to be held into death of grandfather of 7
"But if you are near water, please remember the risks and keep yourself safe.
"In this incident, the light was a major factor. When the sun set, the man was not able to see a safe path to get back and was trapped.
"It was very lucky that the resident nearby spotted him and called 999."