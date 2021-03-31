Published: 11:09 AM March 31, 2021

Essex County Fire and Rescue were called to Haye Lane in Fingringhoe on Tuesday night - Credit: Google Maps

A man who got stuck in the reed bed of a lake was rescued by firefighters.

Essex County Fire and Rescue were called to Haye Lane, in Fingringhoe, just before 9pm on Tuesday, March 29 after a concerned member of the public spotted a man in a reed bed in the lake.

The man had become stuck after he wandered out to the reed bed. He later told firefighters that, when the sun set, he could not see a safe route to get back.

Firefighters specially trained in water rescues waded out to take the man to safety.

The man was checked over by the East of England Ambulance Service but was not injured.

Station manager Dave Bond, from Essex County Fire and Rescue, said: "We'd like to remind everyone to take extra care when around water.

"We're getting to the time of year when people will be spending more time outside, and it's great fun to explore new places.

"But if you are near water, please remember the risks and keep yourself safe.

"In this incident, the light was a major factor. When the sun set, the man was not able to see a safe path to get back and was trapped.

"It was very lucky that the resident nearby spotted him and called 999."