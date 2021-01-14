Man rescued from roof after fall from ladder
Three fire crews were called to rescue a man from a roof in Clacton after he fell and injured his ankle.
A crew from Clacton along with an aerial ladder platform crew from Colchester, plus the urban search and rescue team were called to Pier Avenue yesterday at 10.27am by the ambulance service.
The crews arrived to find a man in his 40s had fallen from a ladder onto a first storey flat roof and had suffered an ankle injury.
Paramedics were able to give him pain relief but could not get him down.
Station Manager Ryan Ainger said: "We worked closely with the Ambulance Service and Hazardous Area Response Team to make sure we got the casualty down as safely as possible.
"One option was to use our Urban Search and Rescue team, which had set up a rope rescue mechanism to lower him 10 to 15ft to safety.
"However, working with medics, crews were able to move him onto a stretcher, strap it to Aerial Ladder Platform and lower him to the ground."
The man was rescued from the roof at 11.22am when the fire crews left him in the care of the ambulance service.