Man disturbed trying to break into home

The attempted burglary happened in East Stockwell Street in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man ran off after being disturbed when attempting to break into a property in Colchester this morning.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the attempted burglary, which happened between 8am and 9am at a home in East Stockwell Street in the town.

The man, who was described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, aged in his late teens to early 20s, of a slim build with brown hair, was seen attempting to force his way into the property.

He was wearing a navy blue puffer-style jacket, blue jeans and white trainers.

Anyone who was in the area around this time and saw a man matching this description or any suspicious activity is asked to contact Dc Tim Harris at Colchester CID on 101.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org