Man finds eggs missing from chicken coop

A man is alleged to have taken eggs from a private chicken coop after being spotted on a home CCTV system.

Garth Rowett, of Beccles, recently noticed eggs were missing from the coop occupied by his chickens Doris, Dalley, Dimo and Dandy.

He said "My son Denny said he heard a noise outside.

"I looked, but couldn't see anything, so I checked the CCTV, thinking it was a fox, and was surprised to see a man had been there.

"I've spoken to a friend recently about it, and he said he heard some noise in his coop recently too, but thought it was a fox getting his eggs."

The CCTV video shows a man in the chicken coop.

Prior to seeing the clip, Mr Rowett thought that his chickens had stopped laying for the past two weeks.

Mr Rowett hasn't reported this incident to the police adding he would have left some eggs out rather than someone "poke about" and stress out the chickens.

The father-of-two said that explaining the situation to his sons Denny and Koby was difficult and they had been quite upset.