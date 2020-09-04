Burglar who stole fitness bags and clothing from Bannatyne Health Club avoids prison

A man who admitted stealing fitness bags and clothing from a popular Bury St Edmunds health club during a burglary has avoided prison.

John Charlton, 40, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court via video link on Thursday and pleaded guilty to burglary.

The burglary happened at the Bannatyne Health Club and Spa on Horringer Road around 12.45am on Wednesday, September 2.

The bags and clothing stolen were valued at £642.57.

Magistrates sentenced Charlton to 20 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation to Bannatyne Health Club.

He must also pay a £128 victim surcharge.

Miles Potter, 32, of Whitland Close, Ipswich, earlier appeared before magistrates via video link and pleaded not guilty to the burglary.

He also denied a charge of assaulting a police officer, but admitted using threatening words or behaviour upon arrest.

Potter will now face a trial for burglary and assaulting a police officer at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on October 20. The trial is expected to last three hours.

Magistrates remanded Potter in custody ahead of his next court appearance.