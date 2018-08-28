Man slashed in the face with belt in bathroom brawl

The incident happened at Bentley's of Clacton, formally known as The Ocean Hotel Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A 34-year-old man will require surgery after being slashed in the face with a belt in the toilets of a Clacton bar.

The assault took place in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, February 10, at Bentley’s of Clacton in Marine Parade East.

A 34-year-old man was involved in an argument with two other men in the bar’s toilets when he was hit in the face with a belt.

The assault left the victim with a serious slash wound which will require surgery.

Police carried out a search of the area and enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspects, who are both described as white and aged in their 20s.

One had very short hair and wore blue jeans and a grey tracksuit top. The other had slicked dark hair and wore a navy trench coat, a scarf and trousers.

Anyone who was at the bar or hotel at the time and has not yet spoken to police, or anyone who was in the area and saw two men matching these descriptions, is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting reference 42/21911/19.