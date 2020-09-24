Man warned he could be jailed after smuggling phones into a prison
PUBLISHED: 11:30 25 September 2020
A 34-year-old man who tried to smuggle phones into a Suffolk prison has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next month.
Adjourning sentence on Wesley De Oliveira, Judge Emma Peters asked for a pre-sentence to be prepared on him by the probation service to look at alternatives to an immediate prison sentence.
However, she told De Oliveira: “I want to make it clear I’m not making any promises that you won’t get an immediate prison sentence.”
De Oliveira, of Harman Rise, Ilford, admitted conveying mobile phones into HMP Highpoint, at Stradishall, near Newmarket on April 6 last year. He also admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge.
Steven Dyble for De Oliveira said although his client had previous convictions he hadn’t served a prison sentence before and he asked the court to consider passing a suspended sentence.
He said the offence was committed some time ago and since then De Oliveira had set up a shoe cleaning business, an iPhone repair business and a record label.
De Oliveira will be sentenced during the week commencing October 19.
