E-fit released in connection with Ipswich stalking investigation

PUBLISHED: 17:28 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:31 20 November 2018

An efit has been issued by Suffolk police in connection with the investigation Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Police are looking to speak to a man in connection with incidents of stalking in the Norwich Road area of Ipswich.

A man is alleged to have walked past the victim’s home on several occasions, loitered and peered into their windows.

A description has been released of a man that police would like to speak to.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 30 and 34 years of age, of a stocky build, approximately 5ft 10ins, with short dark blond hair and a round face. The victim also believes he is Eastern European.

He wears dark tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers and is often seen walking what is believed to be a small Yorkshire terrier-type breed dog on an extendable lead.

The dog has dark black or brown fur.

Anyone with information relating to this crime or who recognises the man from the description or from the e-fit picture, should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/23972/18.

Alternatively you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

