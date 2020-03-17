Man spits at woman in the street during altercation

A man tried to grab a woman in the street before spitting at her, following an altercation on the roads.

The incident took place on Friday, March 13 in York Road, Sudbury, at about 8.20pm. The victim, a 34-year-old woman, was driving her Citroen C4 along the road, where a silver transit van had been waiting to come out of a junction at Stanley Road.

An altercation took place with the driver of the transit getting out of his vehicle and shouting at the woman to move her vehicle.

The suspect then got into his vehicle and drove slowly and attempted to move her car out of the way, using his own vehicle.

He then got out of his transit van and tried to grab the victim, before spitting at her.

A female passenger in the man’s transit van attempted to calm the male down and then the pair got back in the vehicle before leaving the scene.

No-one was hurt in the altercation, but there was slight damage to the Citroen’s bumper.

The male suspect is described as being a white male, of average height, and stocky build, with short dark hair.

Anyone who knows the individual involved or saw any suspicious activity should contact PC Oliver Williams, quoting crime reference 37/16253/20.