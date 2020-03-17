E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man spits at woman in the street during altercation

PUBLISHED: 13:51 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:51 17 March 2020

The altercation took place in York Road, Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The altercation took place in York Road, Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A man tried to grab a woman in the street before spitting at her, following an altercation on the roads.

The incident took place on Friday, March 13 in York Road, Sudbury, at about 8.20pm. The victim, a 34-year-old woman, was driving her Citroen C4 along the road, where a silver transit van had been waiting to come out of a junction at Stanley Road.

An altercation took place with the driver of the transit getting out of his vehicle and shouting at the woman to move her vehicle.

The suspect then got into his vehicle and drove slowly and attempted to move her car out of the way, using his own vehicle.

He then got out of his transit van and tried to grab the victim, before spitting at her.

A female passenger in the man’s transit van attempted to calm the male down and then the pair got back in the vehicle before leaving the scene.

No-one was hurt in the altercation, but there was slight damage to the Citroen’s bumper.

The male suspect is described as being a white male, of average height, and stocky build, with short dark hair.

Anyone who knows the individual involved or saw any suspicious activity should contact PC Oliver Williams, quoting crime reference 37/16253/20.

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Primary school being ‘extra vigilant’ after suspected coronavirus case

There is a suspected case of coronavirus at Chase Lane Primary School in Dovercourt. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Coronavirus: Over-70s need to keep their distance, insists Suffolk health director

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Woman in 70s assaulted by masked man who forced his way into home

The aggravated burglary took place at an address in Belsize Avenue, Jaywick. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s threatened at knifepoint by burglar at home

The aggravated burglary happened at an address in Brooklands, Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four confirmed coronavirus cases at Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Addenbrooke's Hospital has confirmed it is treating four patients with Covid-19. Picture: PAUL GREEN
Drive 24