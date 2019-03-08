Video

Man fighting for his life after stabbing in car park

A large police cordon is in place in Lawson Place Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man in his 20s was stabbed during a fight with four or five men in a car park outside a pub on the Moreton Hall estate in Bury St Edmunds, police have confirmed.

The police are still at the scene in Lawson Place, bury St Edmunds, following reports of a stabbing in the early hours of October 26 Picture: ARCHANT The police are still at the scene in Lawson Place, bury St Edmunds, following reports of a stabbing in the early hours of October 26 Picture: ARCHANT

The victim is now in hospital fighting for his life after the stabbing, which police believe was targeted and "not a random attack".

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 11.35pm yesterday to reports that a man had been stabbed in the car park outside The Moreton Hall pub in Lawson Place.

Peter Thompson, a local councillor who lives nearby, said he was in bed when he heard a helicopter hovering overhead before landing on nearby Heldhaw Field.

It is understood the victim was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he is being treated for his injuries.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident a short time later and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned.

A cordon remains in place within the car park while officers investigate what happened.

One woman, who lives nearby but did not want to give her name, said: "It's horrifying. It's one thing after another. It's so sad."

Witnesses to the attack and anyone with information should call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.