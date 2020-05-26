E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man stabbed in assault at coastal town

PUBLISHED: 08:46 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:49 26 May 2020

The man was found with a stab injury in Marine Parade West in Clacton, near the junction with Agate Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The man was found with a stab injury in Marine Parade West in Clacton, near the junction with Agate Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man was taken to hospital for treatment yesterday after being stabbed in the arm in an assault in Clacton.

He was found injured in Marine Parade West in Clacton, near the junction of Agate Road, on Monday, May 25.

Essex Police were called to the incident at 12.35pm and found a man who had sustained a stab wound to his arm.

It is believed he had been assaulted at a different location and had then travelled on foot to the junction, where he got into a car.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident and are asking anyone with dash cam, CCTV or mobile footage to come forward and call on 101 quoting incident 513 of May 25 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

