Air ambulance called to Chelmsford stabbing

Teenager airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Chelmsford

Police were called to St John’s Avenue at 5.05pm on Wednesday March 20 after receiving reports that a man had been injured.

On arrival, they found an 18-year-old man who had suffered stab wounds to his stomach and leg.

Officers subsequently set up a cordon at the junction of St John’s Avenue and Oaklands Crescent.

An air ambulance was called to fly the victim to hospital, with a spokesman for Essex Police describing his injuries as serious.

Essex Police are currently searching for the suspects and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information.

Anyone with information should call Chelmsford CID on 101, quoting incident 820 of March 20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by filling a form on their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org