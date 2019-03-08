Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Air ambulance called to Chelmsford stabbing

PUBLISHED: 21:03 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:03 20 March 2019

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a stabbing in St John's Avenue, Chelmsford. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a stabbing in St John's Avenue, Chelmsford. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Teenager airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Chelmsford

Police were called to St John’s Avenue at 5.05pm on Wednesday March 20 after receiving reports that a man had been injured.

On arrival, they found an 18-year-old man who had suffered stab wounds to his stomach and leg.

Officers subsequently set up a cordon at the junction of St John’s Avenue and Oaklands Crescent.

An air ambulance was called to fly the victim to hospital, with a spokesman for Essex Police describing his injuries as serious.

Essex Police are currently searching for the suspects and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information.

Anyone with information should call Chelmsford CID on 101, quoting incident 820 of March 20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by filling a form on their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

O’Neill on season tickets, planning for League One and futures of Judge, Keane and Collins

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations watches on alongside the club's owner, Marcus Evans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

O’Neill on season tickets, planning for League One and futures of Judge, Keane and Collins

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations watches on alongside the club's owner, Marcus Evans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Air ambulance called to Chelmsford stabbing

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a stabbing in St John's Avenue, Chelmsford. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Crash involving motorbike and car shuts road

It is said that the motorcycle involved in the crash hurtled around 40 yards following collision with a car. Pictures: ARCHANT

Death at Stoke by Nayland Hotel ‘not thought to be suspicious’

A man in his 20s was found dead at the Stoke by Nayland Hotel Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man remains in critical condition after lorry crash on A14

The incident happened on the on-slip road at junction 43 of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Hoax bomb threats’ aboard coach cause major delays near Stansted Airport

Police closed the road due to an incident between Harlow and Stansted Airport Picture: COLIN SHEAD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists