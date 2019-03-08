E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man in critical condition after stabbing

PUBLISHED: 10:32 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 09 September 2019

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google Maps

Police are investigating an attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Colchester and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were called to reports of an altercation in West Street around 11.30pm last night, Sunday, September 8.

It was reported that the victim, a man in his 20s, was involved in an argument with a man described as black, in his 20s, around 5ft 10ins tall, of a medium build and wearing a black tracksuit.

The suspect was seen to run off towards the Southway underpass.

Officers and paramedics arrived and the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is now considered to be in a stable, but critical condition.

A police cordon is currently in place as enquiries continue.

If you were in the area around this time and either witnessed the incident or saw or heard anything suspicious, please call the North Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/144257/19.

You can also email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

