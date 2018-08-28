Man who spent 862 days in hospital died while refusing help from carers, inquest hears

Adriano Guedes, aged 65, of Kessingland, moved to England from Portugal more than 15 years ago and was admitted to hospital in 2014 after having a stroke.

After becoming paralysed, Mr Guedes asked to be moved to a ‘wheelchair-friendly’ place in London but, after his request was denied, he spent 862 days in the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) in Gorleston.

Despite saying that he wanted to leave, he declined any offers given to him and the hospital had to go to the courts to get him evicted.

At the time of his death, Mr Guedes was believed to be on hunger strike and the coroner said that he had refused help from his care home for 10 days and arrived at hospital on the day of his death in ‘a very bad way’.

The inquest heard that Mr Guedes had been declining in health and suffered from severe kidney illness.