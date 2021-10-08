News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire crews rescue 82-year-old man stuck underneath tractor

Published: 1:23 PM October 8, 2021   
The man became stuck underneath the tractor in Holton Road, near Halesworth

Fire crews have rescued an 82-year-old man from underneath a tractor near Halesworth.

Police and fire engines were called to Holton Road at around 11.45am on Friday, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

The Hazard Area Response Team from the East of England Ambulance Service were also dispatched to the scene.

The man was freed by the fire service, with crew members using specialist equipment to lift the tractor.

He was left in the care of the ambulance service, but his condition is not known at this time.

A 'stop' was called by the fire service at 12.45pm.

