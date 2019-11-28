E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Victim suffers broken jaw after being punched in face

PUBLISHED: 18:33 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:33 28 November 2019

The assault happened outside the bus station in St Andrews Street North in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A man has suffered a fractured jaw after being punched in the face during an assault in Bury St Edmunds.

The assault happened outside the bus station in St Andrews Street North at around 8.30pm on Saturday, November 23.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the victim, a 23-year-old man, was punched in the cheek by an unknown suspect.

Before the assault, an argument had taken place between the victim and a group of men.

One of the men then took hold of the victim's shirt and as the victim tried to talk away, another man dressed in dark clothing punched him in the face, fracturing his jaw.

The group of men then ran away towards the Wilco car park.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, saw any suspicious behaviour or has knowledge of the incident should contact Bury St Edmunds police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/71353/19

