Man suffers facial injuries after fire at chemical plant
Published: 1:18 PM August 17, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been left with facial injuries following an incident at a chemical plant in west Suffolk.
Twelve fire crews from across the county were called to the Wychem manufacturing plant in Haverhill Road, Stradishall, at 11.55am on Tuesday.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a solvent material had caught fire in a vessel on the site.
The spokesman said one man, who was aged in his 50s, was being taken to hospital for treatment for facial, back and shoulder injuries following the incident.
However, the extent of his injuries are not known at this time.
Fire crews were stood down at 12.27pm.
