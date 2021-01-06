Man suffers potentially life-changing injury in A12 crash

Live

Published: 5:11 PM January 6, 2021

The crash happened on the A12 at Henstead last night - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 30s is in hospital after being involved in a crash with a car on the A12 in Suffolk — it is thought his injury could be life changing.

The incident happened yesterday, Tuesday, January 5, at approximately 9.15pm on the A12 in Henstead.

Paramedics and police officers were called to the scene after a male pedestrian and a blue Vauxhall Corsa collided.

The man was taken by ambulance to the James Paget Hospital for treatment to a serious leg injury.

The northbound side of the road was closed for over two hours, reopening at 11.35pm.

Any witnesses – including anyone driving in the area at the time with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle – are asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team quoting reference 808/21.