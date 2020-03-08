Man suffers serious head injury in late-night assault

Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a serious head injury following an assault in the early hours of Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victim, who was in his 20s, was punched in Vineyard Street, in Colchester town centre, and hit his head on the floor.

You may also want to watch:

Essex Police said the incident happened at around 2.25am and believe the victim he man may have been involved in a fight with two other men.

Officers are investigating whether this is linked to another incident reported to have taken place inside the Roberts nightclub earlier in the evening.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police, quoting incident 144 of March 8.