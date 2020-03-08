E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man suffers serious head injury in late-night assault

PUBLISHED: 09:30 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:30 08 March 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a serious head injury following an assault in the early hours of Sunday.

The victim, who was in his 20s, was punched in Vineyard Street, in Colchester town centre, and hit his head on the floor.

You may also want to watch:

Essex Police said the incident happened at around 2.25am and believe the victim he man may have been involved in a fight with two other men.

Officers are investigating whether this is linked to another incident reported to have taken place inside the Roberts nightclub earlier in the evening.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police, quoting incident 144 of March 8.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

45 new homes refused planning application over fears of overwhelming village

The application for 45 new homes in Bentley on the site off Church Road was refused. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

45 new homes refused planning application over fears of overwhelming village

The application for 45 new homes in Bentley on the site off Church Road was refused. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We are having to think the unthinkable’ - mum living cancer nightmare urges women to have smear

Clare Skinner with Logan, Willow and Amelia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nuclear industry appeals for new funding model to support Sizewell C

Campaigner Alison Downes, inset, has raised concerns about the funding for Sizewell C Picture: EDF ENERGY/SARAH LUCY BROWN

Audi mounts kerb and ploughs into pedestrians - man arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the crash in the early hours of Sunday Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk college student wins big at national photography awards ceremony

Framlingham student Ben Hubert has won an award at the British Photography Awards, hosted at the Savoy Hotel Picture: BRITISH PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS

He fits the bill! Broken-hearted swan dancing with joy after being reunited with mate

A brokenhearted swan has been reunited with its mate in Cavendish, Suffolk, after it returned from RSPCA treatment Picture: RSPCA
Drive 24