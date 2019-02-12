Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after Essex crash

A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash near Braintree today.

Police are appealing for information following the crash in Great Bardfield, which involved a green Ford KA and a red Nissan Qashqai just before 11.45am. The driver of the KA, a man in his 20s, suffered serious head and internal injuries in the incident in Braintree Road and was flown to hospital for treatment.

The four people inside the Qashqai were not seriously injured.

No-one has been arrested following the incident.

Police are appealing to a number of motorcyclists or cyclists who they believe helped at the scene and are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact them.

Officers also believe there may be some photographs of the collision or the moments after and want to speak to anyone who has images or footage as it may help investigators understand exactly what happened.

The road has been closed since the incident and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

Anyone who saw or heard anything, has any dash cam footage or any other information, is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 505 of February 23 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.