Man to appear in court in connection with fail-to-stop incident on A12

PUBLISHED: 10:36 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 30 April 2019

Colchester Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Colchester Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 19-year-old man has been summonsed to appear at court in connection with a fail-to-stop incident on the A12 in Colchester.

Engin Gul, of Cavendish Road, Upper Edmonton, is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, May 7.

He has been summonsed for possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, failing to stop, driving without a licence and insurance and dangerous driving.

It follows an incident where officers attempted stop a car with a broken exhaust at around 10pm on Sunday, October 28 last year.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

