Man ‘seriously injured’ in hit and run

PUBLISHED: 08:35 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:02 09 November 2018

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a hit and run.

Avon Way in Colchester near to the junction with Alefounder Close Picture: GOOGLE MAPSAvon Way in Colchester near to the junction with Alefounder Close Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

In the early hours of Thursday, November 8 a car failed to stop following a collision which caused serious injuries in Colchester.

A 20-year-old man from the town was subsequently arrested on suspicion of failing to stop following a road accident and causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation.

Essex Police arrived in Avon Way, near to the junction with Alefounder Close, at around midnight on Wednesday, November 7.

This followed reports of a silver car colliding with a pedestrian.

The driver failed to stop after the collision and drove off in the direction of the Greenstead and the A133 roundabout.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene and the man in his 20s was taken to hospital.

He has suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Essex Police are keen to talk to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a silver car.

The vehicle may have had damage to the passenger side wing mirror.

Officers are especially keen to here from those who have dashcam footage and were in the area around the time of the collision. Police are also appealing to find the driver of a small dark-coloured car, which was over taken by the silver car on Avon Way shortly before the collision occurred.

If you have any information contact Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident 3 of November 8.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

