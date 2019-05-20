Partly Cloudy

Man threatened at knifepoint in Essex

20 May, 2019 - 14:22
Old Road in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man was threatened at knifepoint in Clacton yesterday and police are appealing for information following the incident.

The victim was threatened at an address in Old Road around 6.45pm and one of the men has been described as white, of slim build, 5ft 8ins tall, with grey hair and wearing all black.

The other man has been described as slightly taller, of medium build and wearing all black with his face covered.

Two men, aged 24 and 52 and both from Clacton, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and have since been released under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Essex Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/78353/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

