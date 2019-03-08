Men force entry into house and threaten man with knife

A man was threatened with a knife during a burglary at his home in Old Chapel Drive, Stanway Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Two men forced their way into a house and threatened a man with a knife during a burglary in Stanway.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, the burglary happened at an address in Old Chapel Drive at around 2.35pm on Monday, August 19.

The two offenders stole gold and jewellery before fleeing the scene.

The first man is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build, in his teens to early 20s, with dark hair.

He wearing black clothing, a black scarf around his face, and a baseball cap.

The second man is also described as white, in his teens to early 20s, of a slim to medium build, slightly shorter, with a scarf around his face and wearing a baseball cap.

If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information call Colchester CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/133304/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.