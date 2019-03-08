E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Men force entry into house and threaten man with knife

PUBLISHED: 15:56 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 20 August 2019

A man was threatened with a knife during a burglary at his home in Old Chapel Drive, Stanway Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A man was threatened with a knife during a burglary at his home in Old Chapel Drive, Stanway Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Two men forced their way into a house and threatened a man with a knife during a burglary in Stanway.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, the burglary happened at an address in Old Chapel Drive at around 2.35pm on Monday, August 19.

The two offenders stole gold and jewellery before fleeing the scene.

The first man is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build, in his teens to early 20s, with dark hair.

He wearing black clothing, a black scarf around his face, and a baseball cap.

The second man is also described as white, in his teens to early 20s, of a slim to medium build, slightly shorter, with a scarf around his face and wearing a baseball cap.

If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information call Colchester CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/133304/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

The three things you MUST take to Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park concerts

Ed Sheeran has been a stong voice against ticket touting - so getting tickets for his Chantry Park shows involves three layers of security to stop scalpers Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Huge fire breaks out at house

Suffolk firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Mill Road, Gazeley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

The three things you MUST take to Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park concerts

Ed Sheeran has been a stong voice against ticket touting - so getting tickets for his Chantry Park shows involves three layers of security to stop scalpers Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Huge fire breaks out at house

Suffolk firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Mill Road, Gazeley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Matchday Live: Blues bid to handle expectancy levels as Lambert considers debuts of Vincent-Young and Georgiou

Ipswich Town take on AFC Wimbledon this evening

Greene King name set to live on in Bury St Edmunds despite sale plans

What will Greene King sale deal mean to the town where the pubs and brewery group was formed? Picture: ANDREW MATTHEWS/PA WIRE

Ipswich’s Willis offers parking to Ed Sheeran fans heading to Chantry Park

Willis is opening its car park for Ed Sheeran fans. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Balloons spark rescue alert off Suffolk coast

The crew of the RNLI Lifeboat at Aldeburgh head out on to the North Sea for a training exercise

Factory workers threaten strike action in bitter pay dispute

Workers at the AkzoNobel plant in Stowmarket are threatening strike action Pcture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists