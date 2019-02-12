Partly Cloudy

Police appeal after man threatened with knife

PUBLISHED: 12:56 23 February 2019

Essex Police are appealing for information following the incident in Clacton. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was threatened with a knife in Clacton yesterday.

The incident happened at 10.45am in the Pier Avenue area of the town close to the seafront on Friday, February 22.

It’s reported that the threat was made following an argument between two men, following which one pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the other.

The victim of the threat was able to escape the scene uninjured.

An Essex Police spokesman said they are looking for a man believed to be in his early 20s, of slim build and 5ft 10ins tall. He is said to have short, scruffy light-brown hair and a grey goatee-style beard, and was wearing a blue tracksuit and a dark coloured rucksack.

Anyone with information should call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 401 of February 22.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

