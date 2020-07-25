Man threw punch ‘out of jealousy’ after learning of messages to ex-girlfriend

A Haverhill 19-year-old who punched another man after he found out he was messaging his ex-girlfriend has been ordered to pay compensation.

Callum Goodman appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on May 1, 2019.

The court heard that Goodman, of Beaconsfield Court, Haverhill, had split up with his girlfriend two days before the attack.

Prosecutor David Bryant said Goodman had known the victim for several years but learned the man had been sending messages to his ex-girlfriend after his own relationship ended.

Following a meeting between the pair near the Cangle Road junction on the A143, Goodman grabbed the man by the collar and punched him once in the face with his right hand.

Witnesses to the incident described Goodman acting aggressively towards the man and heard a smacking sound when the punch was thrown, Mr Bryant said.

The man required stitches following the punch to his mouth, the court heard.

In police interview, Goodman read a pre-prepared statement to officers in which he claimed the victim had become aggressive towards him before answering no comment to any questions put to him.

But he pleaded guilty to the GBH charge.

Declan Gallagher, mitigating, said Goodman had acted “out of jealousy” after he split up with his girlfriend and learned of the man messaging her.

“It led to an argument, which then ended with the punch,” Mr Gallagher said.

In a pre-sentence report ordered by magistrates and read in court, Goodman told the Probation Service he had been in the area with friends.

After seeing the man, he said he wanted to discuss the messages the victim had sent to his ex-girlfriend.

The court heard Goodman had no previous convictions.

Magistrates decided their powers were sufficient to sentence Goodman, and handed him a 12-month community order.

He must pay £250 to the victim in compensation.

Goodman will also be electronically tagged, with a 7pm to 7am curfew imposed.

He must also complete up to 25 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days as part of the order.