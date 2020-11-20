E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man to face charge of assaulting an emergency worker

PUBLISHED: 16:15 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 20 November 2020

Chelmsford Magistrates' Court Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Chelmsford Magistrates' Court Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A man accused of assaulting a police officer will appear in court next year.

You may also want to watch:

Henry Price was arrested after police were called to reports of a caravan being damaged at an address in Gypsy Lane, Little Dunmow, Essex, on May 28.

During the incident a police officer reported being assaulted.

Price, 39, of Gypsy Lane, Little Dunmow, has now been summonsed to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on March 17 where he will face charges of assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Hospital closes four wards amid Covid-19 outbreak

Four wards at Ipwich Hospital are now closed to new admissions due to a coronavirus outbreak Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lambert on two more mystery injuries and whether Vincent-Young will play for Town this season

Kane Vincent-Young hasn't played for Ipswich Town in more than a year. Picture Pagepix Ltd

1,000 pupils forced to self-isolate after Covid cases confirmed at 45 schools

Suffolk County Council's Jack Abbott praised teachers and school staff for their hard work in testing circumstances Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘They’re at the top end of the table for a reason’ - Shrews’ boss Ricketts heaps praise on Town ahead of clash

Town fans celebrate during the 3-0 home win over Shrewsbury Town at the start of last season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Labour picks Elizabeth Hughes to fight Tim Passmore for job as police commissioner

Elizabeth Hughes is Labour's candidate for Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner. Picture: LABOUR PARTY