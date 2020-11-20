Man to face charge of assaulting an emergency worker

A man accused of assaulting a police officer will appear in court next year.

Henry Price was arrested after police were called to reports of a caravan being damaged at an address in Gypsy Lane, Little Dunmow, Essex, on May 28.

During the incident a police officer reported being assaulted.

Price, 39, of Gypsy Lane, Little Dunmow, has now been summonsed to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on March 17 where he will face charges of assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.