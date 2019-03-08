E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man accused of making threats to kill

PUBLISHED: 13:56 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 10 September 2019

Paul Martin appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court via video link Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Martin appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court via video link Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man accused of making threats to kill and possessing a shotgun without a certificate has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at crown court.

Paul Martin, 49, of Canhams Road, Great Cornard, near Sudbury, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday and entered no plea to seven charges relating to an incident on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Man arrested with shotgun following arson attack

Martin is charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition without holding a certificate, making threats to kill and arson endangering life following the incident in Canhams Road, Great Cornard.

Martin, who appeared via video link, also faces two charges of assault and one count of criminal damage.

No bail application was made and Martin was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on October 8.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The menacing mule of Melton that was said to be a relative of Black Shuck

Tollgate Cottage, Melton, where the strange donley headed shuck was spotted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Whisper it quietly… but Ipswich Town could have answered a decade-old right-back question

Kane Vincent-Young has started well at Ipswich Town, bringing back memories of David Wright and Fabian Wilnis. Picture; ARCHANT

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Norwich City icon Holt watches Ipswich Town Under 23s alongside Blues boss Lambert

Matt Gill watches on with Grant Holt during Town U23s game against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The menacing mule of Melton that was said to be a relative of Black Shuck

Tollgate Cottage, Melton, where the strange donley headed shuck was spotted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Whisper it quietly… but Ipswich Town could have answered a decade-old right-back question

Kane Vincent-Young has started well at Ipswich Town, bringing back memories of David Wright and Fabian Wilnis. Picture; ARCHANT

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Norwich City icon Holt watches Ipswich Town Under 23s alongside Blues boss Lambert

Matt Gill watches on with Grant Holt during Town U23s game against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Beloved chimpanzee dies aged 33 at Colchester Zoo

Pippin the chimpanzee has died at Colchester Zoo. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Three-vehicle crash closes stretch of A120 in Essex

A three-vehicle crash has closed a stretch of the A120 at Horsley Green in Essex Picture: GOOLGEMAPS

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

All the fun of the fair as families learned about rural life

Swing your partner round and round - some summer country dancing Picture: IAN HULLAND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists