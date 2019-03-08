Man accused of making threats to kill

Paul Martin appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court via video link Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man accused of making threats to kill and possessing a shotgun without a certificate has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at crown court.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Martin, 49, of Canhams Road, Great Cornard, near Sudbury, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday and entered no plea to seven charges relating to an incident on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Man arrested with shotgun following arson attack

Martin is charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition without holding a certificate, making threats to kill and arson endangering life following the incident in Canhams Road, Great Cornard.

Martin, who appeared via video link, also faces two charges of assault and one count of criminal damage.

No bail application was made and Martin was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on October 8.