A man accused of assaulting his ex-partner and throwing her mobile phone into a ditch will face a trial in March.

Shaun Dighton, 37, of Crown Street, Felixstowe, appeared via video link at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

He previously pleaded not guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage on January 24.

It is alleged Dighton assaulted his ex-partner in Stowmarket in the early hours of December 22 last year.

He is also charged with criminal damage having allegedly thrown his ex-partner's phone into a ditch during the same incident near the Cedars Hotel in Stowmarket on December 22.

Mark Holt, defending Dighton, made an application for bail on Thursday but magistrates in Ipswich decided to remand Dighton in custody.

He will next appear before magistrates in Ipswich for a hearing on February 27.

His trial is scheduled for March 16.