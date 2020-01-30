E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man to stand trial for New Year's Day stabbing of women

PUBLISHED: 05:30 31 January 2020

Mill Lane in Felixstowe, where the women were stabbed on New Year's Day. Picture: ARCHANT

Mill Lane in Felixstowe, where the women were stabbed on New Year's Day. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a 34-year-old man accused of a double stabbing in the early hours of New Year's Day in Felixstowe will take place in June.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday January 30 was Michael Dawson, of Mill Lane, Felixstowe.

He pleaded not guilty to two offences of wounding Jennifer Dawson and Laura Thrower with intent to cause them grievous bodily harm on January 1 this year.

The two women, aged 33 and 44, were allegedly stabbed at around 2am at a property in Mill Lane.

A plea trial hearing will take place in March 25 and Dawson's trial, which is expected to last up to five days, will take place in June 8.

Dawson was remanded in custody.

