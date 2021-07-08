News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk man travels to all Premier League clubs in 24 hours

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:30 AM July 8, 2021   
Lee Cracknell and his friend Luke travelled to all 20 Premier League football clubs in 24 hours

Lee Cracknell and his friend Luke travelled to all 20 Premier League football clubs in 24 hours - Credit: Lee Cracknell

A man from Bury St Edmunds visited all 20 Premier League football clubs in 24 hours to raise money for the Samaritans.

Lee Cracknell, came up with the challenge after spending months in lockdown and wanting to travel outside of Suffolk. 

Lee Cracknell started off the trip at the most northern Premier League team Newcastle United

Lee Cracknell started off the trip at the most northern Premier League team Newcastle United - Credit: Lee Cracknell

The 23-year-old then decided to make it into a fundraiser, and instantly thought of the Samaritans after all the help they gave him this year. 

Mr Cracknell said he started to contact the Samaritans after Boris Johnson announced his exit plans from the coronavirus restrictions.  

"It was day that Boris Johnson announced his exit plan," Mr Cracknell said. 

Lee Cracknell said he had planned this trip for a couple of months

Lee Cracknell said he had planned this trip for a couple of months - Credit: Lee Cracknell

"It was the accumulation of a few things. I called Samaritans a few times between then and now so they were the obvious choice for me personally to fundraise for.

"They have helped me a fair amount with my mental health.

"I just wanted to put all that negative energy into something positive and I have done that."

Mr Cracknell did all the driving himself but was accompanied by his friend Luke who covered all 20 clubs with him. 

Lee Cracknell outside the Emirates stadium at 3am

Lee Cracknell outside the Emirates stadium at 3am - Credit: Lee Cracknell

Being a Chelsea fan himself it would have been easy for Mr Cracknell to say his favourite stadium of the 20 was Stamford Bridge. 

The route Mr Cracknell took can be seen below.

However, the 23-year-old said his stand out favourite was Aston Villa's Villa Park. 

"It is absolutely stunning," Mr Cracknell said. 

Lee Cracknell said his favourite ground in the Premier League was Villa Park 

Lee Cracknell said his favourite ground in the Premier League was Villa Park - Credit: Lee Cracknell

"There was a lot of stadiums you look at and think oh wow that is amazing but the one clear favourite was Villa Park it was such a beautiful place."

The total amount raised for the Samaritans currently stands at around £1,500.

Mr Cracknell said: "I have always thought the work the Samaritans do is amazing and obviously with the pandemic and the lockdowns have really brought to the forefront of my mind how important mental health is and they do an amazing job and don't get the money they deserve."

"If I can make one person not feel the way I did that is a win."

Bury St Edmunds News

