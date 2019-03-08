Attempted car jacking fails after thieves stall car

The attempted car theft happened on Blackthorn Walk in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Holidaymakers in Bury St Edmunds were left shaken after a man attempted to steal their taxi booked to take them to the airport.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The group of four were getting into a taxi booked for Stansted Airport at Blackthorn Walk/Boby Road around 5.40am on yesterday when two men approached the vehicle.

One of the men distracted the taxi driver, who was putting luggage into the minibus, while the other got behind the wheel.

The man stalled the bus and the two men then left the scene.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: “An incident took place with a taxi driver who had gone to pick up passengers.

“When putting away luggage, he was approached by a man who engaged him in conversation.

“A second man then got into the driver's seat of the vehicle and tried to drive it off.

“From what we understand, the vehicle stalled.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 24/96/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.