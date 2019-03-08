Police appeal to find wanted man who drove car at officer

Police are hunting a man wanted in connection with a string of offences including a car being driven at an officer.

Essex Police want to find Kieran Pratchett, who was last known to be living in Colchester, to speak to him over incidents of assault, threatening behaviour, malicious communications, and criminal damage.

Police now also want to speak to him in connection with an incident where a car was driven at a police officer in Alton Drive, Colchester, around 11.15pm on Monday.

The police officer managed to get out of the way and was not injured.

Pratchett is around 6ft 1in tall and has ginger hair. He is of stocky build and has a number of tattoos on his forearms.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Colchester police station on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or click here to visit the organisation's website.