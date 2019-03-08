E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police appeal to find wanted man who drove car at officer

PUBLISHED: 13:04 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 27 August 2019

Kieran Pratchett, who police would like to speak to in connection with a string of offences Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Kieran Pratchett, who police would like to speak to in connection with a string of offences Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Police are hunting a man wanted in connection with a string of offences including a car being driven at an officer.

Essex Police want to find Kieran Pratchett, who was last known to be living in Colchester, to speak to him over incidents of assault, threatening behaviour, malicious communications, and criminal damage.

Police now also want to speak to him in connection with an incident where a car was driven at a police officer in Alton Drive, Colchester, around 11.15pm on Monday.

You may also want to watch:

The police officer managed to get out of the way and was not injured.

Pratchett is around 6ft 1in tall and has ginger hair. He is of stocky build and has a number of tattoos on his forearms.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Colchester police station on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or click here to visit the organisation's website.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Frinton take big step towards EAPL title but Sudbury stay in the race

Frinton captain Michael Comber, who produced a devastating spell of bowling alongside Ollie Bocking in the win at Swardeston. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Pub worker threatened with screwdriver during burglary

Two men broke into the Robin Hood pub in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

VOTE - Was it right to scrap a special coin in honour of Enid Blyton?

Children's author Enid Blyton. who once lived in Ipswich, photographed in 1957. A row has broken out over a decision not to issue a commemorative coin for the author. Picture: PA/PA WIRE

Police appeal to find wanted man who drove car at officer

Kieran Pratchett, who police would like to speak to in connection with a string of offences Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists