Wanted man taken to hospital after being tasered by police

A man was tasered by police officers in Bury St Edmunds today Picture: PA WIRE

A man wanted by police was injured and taken to hospital after being tasered by officers in Bury St Edmunds today.

A man wanted by police was tasered by officers in Westgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, today Picture: GOOGLEMAPS A man wanted by police was tasered by officers in Westgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, today Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

According to a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary, the incident happened at around 12.40pm in Westgate Street, as officers were attempting to arrest him.

He said: "At around 12.40pm this afternoon, Monday, September 2, officers on patrol in Bury St Edmunds town centre encountered a wanted man in Westgate Street.

"In the process of attempting to arrest this individual a TASER device was discharged.

"The man has subsequently been taken to hospital for treatment having sustained injuries during this incident."