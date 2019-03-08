Wanted man taken to hospital after being tasered by police
PUBLISHED: 21:27 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:27 02 September 2019
A man wanted by police was injured and taken to hospital after being tasered by officers in Bury St Edmunds today.
A man wanted by police was tasered by officers in Westgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, today Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
According to a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary, the incident happened at around 12.40pm in Westgate Street, as officers were attempting to arrest him.
He said: "At around 12.40pm this afternoon, Monday, September 2, officers on patrol in Bury St Edmunds town centre encountered a wanted man in Westgate Street.
"In the process of attempting to arrest this individual a TASER device was discharged.
"The man has subsequently been taken to hospital for treatment having sustained injuries during this incident."
