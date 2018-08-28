Sunshine and Showers

Essex man charged with robbery, burglary and wounding

PUBLISHED: 16:28 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:28 21 November 2018

Robert Preece was arrested and charged with several offences Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An Essex man is due in court in connection with a number of serious offences committed in Chelmsford, Maldon and Shoebury.

Robert Preece, 40, of Palmerston Road, Westcliff, will appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, November 26, following his arrest.

Preece has been charged with robbery, grievous bodily harm, burglary, stalking and wounding.

Essex man charged with robbery, burglary and wounding

