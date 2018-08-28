Essex man charged with robbery, burglary and wounding
PUBLISHED: 16:28 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:28 21 November 2018
An Essex man is due in court in connection with a number of serious offences committed in Chelmsford, Maldon and Shoebury.
Robert Preece, 40, of Palmerston Road, Westcliff, will appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, November 26, following his arrest.
Preece has been charged with robbery, grievous bodily harm, burglary, stalking and wounding.
