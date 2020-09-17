E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Father stabbed five times during bout of play-wrestling, court hears

PUBLISHED: 07:30 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:28 17 September 2020

Dawid Michalewicz is standing trial at Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: ARCHANT

Dawid Michalewicz is standing trial at Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: ARCHANT

A Thetford father was stabbed five times by another man during a wrestling bout outside his home, a court has heard.

Dawid Michalewicz, 22, had spent the evening of Sunday, December 8 last year drinking and listening to music with Lukasz Wiezbecki at Mr Wiezbecki’s home in St Albans Way, Thetford, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Nicola May, prosecuting, told the jury that Mr Wiezbecki has an interest in wrestling and suggested the pair go outside his home to play-wrestle on an area of green.

The two men wrestled for around five minutes and “initially there was laughter”, Ms May said.

Mr Wiezbecki “tapped out” during the first bout of play-wrestling and no-one was hurt, the court heard.

The two men then went back inside Mr Wiezbecki’s home before returning outside to the green area later that evening for a second bout.

“The second bout was anything but play-fighting,” Ms May said.

The court heard Mr Wiezbecki felt pain to his stomach area and the sensation of “something inside his belly”.

When Mr Wiezbecki looked up, he saw Michalewicz had a smile on his face, Ms May said.

Mr Wiezbecki suffered five stab wounds to his back, arms and abdomen and was taken to intensive care at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Jurors were told that Michalewicz has already admitted possession of a knife and the offence of unlawful wounding.

Michalewicz, of Gloucester Way, Thetford, is standing trial for the more serious charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“The issue is intent,” Ms May told the jury. “We say it was a deliberate and calculated assault designed to cause serious injury.”

The court heard that the two men knew each other through Michalewicz’s partner and often took their children to school together.

On December 7, Mr Wiezbecki had arranged to use Michalewicz’s washing machine as his own had broken down.

Michalewicz’s partner then said her hoover had broken and it was agreed she could borrow Mr Wiezbecki’s.

It was on December 8 that Michalewicz returned the hoover and was asked by Mr Wiezbecki’s wife if he could fix the washing machine.

Giving evidence, Mr Wiezbecki said Michalewicz left their home after working on the washing machine but returned later that evening.

He said the pair went to Tesco Express between 8.30pm and 9.30pm to get some beers and that it was his suggestion initially to wrestle for “some fun”.

Mr Wiezbecki said he often wrestles with friends for fun but they “do not hurt each other”.

Under cross-examination, Michael Harrison, defending, asked Mr Wiezbecki if he felt jealous that Michalewicz had fixed his washing machine and if the incident had actually happened in the kitchen following an argument.

Mr Wiezbecki said he did not feel jealous and the incident had taken place outside.

The trial continues.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

