Man who abandoned Volkswagen Golf on A14 is fined

Andrew Beaumont was fined in his absence at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man who abandoned a Volkswagen Golf on the hard shoulder of the A14 has been fined by magistrates.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Suffolk Council prosecuted Beaumont Picture: ARCHANT West Suffolk Council prosecuted Beaumont Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard how Andrew Beaumont, 47, of Alec Rolph Close, Fulborn, near Cambridge, left the car on the hard shoulder of the eastbound carriageway just after Bury St Edmunds in August last year.

The Volkswagen Golf was first seen by a West Suffolk Council enforcement officer on August 14, 2019, the court heard.

A note displayed in the vehicle on a piece of cardboard said the car had broken down on August 8 and required recovery, David Smithet, prosecuting for West Suffolk Council, told magistrates in Ipswich.

Other stickers were also seen and the officer took photographs of the vehicle.

But on August 29, the car was still there.

The DVLA were contacted and confirmed the address of the registered keeper as Beaumont.

A number of documents were then sent to his home address, the court heard.

On September 3, he was sent a seven-day warning letter by West Suffolk Council, and two days later the authority received a message and a contact telephone number was provided for Beaumont.

A council officer telephoned the number, which was answered, but when he identified himself, the phone line went dead, Mr Smithet said.

Further attempts were made to contact Beaumont on the number provided but it was never answered.

On September 17, a further letter was sent to Beaumont with a fixed penalty notice.

A reminder letter was also sent to Beaumont's home address on October 2.

Mr Smithet confirmed to magistrates that the Volkswagen Golf has since been removed and disposed of.

Beaumont, who was charged with abandoning property on a highway on land in the open air, did not attend the hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Magistrates found the matter proven and took the decision to impose a financial penalty.

Beaumont was fined £500 and ordered to pay £525 in costs.

He must also pay a £50 victim surcharge.

The court ordered a 28-day collection order for the outstanding money.