Drunken man who smashed window of newsagents must pay for repairs

A drunken man who smashed the window of a town centre newsagents in Bury St Edmunds has been ordered to cover the full cost of repairs.

Magistrates heard how Lewis Wilden, 22, of St Mary’s Road, Stowmarket, had gone out with friends on November 8 last year and had been drinking at an unlimited steak and wine night.

Around 10.15pm, the owner of Angel News in Abbeygate Street, Bury, heard a loud bang at the front of the shop, Lesla Small, prosecuting, told the court.

When the owner walked to the front of the shop, he saw the front large window was smashed and saw a group of men running away from the area, Ms Small said.

Police were called and after town centre CCTV was viewed, Wilden was arrested in Mustow Street.

Officers described Wilden as being intoxicated with blood on his hands.

He was also found to be in possession of a quantity of the class B drug ketamine.

In police interview, Wilden said he had not eaten prior to the steak and wine night, and had no recollection of breaking the window.

But he did accept that he had caused the damage, Ms Small told the court.

Wilden was initially dealt with by an out of court disposal and ordered to pay back the full cost of the damage, which totalled £1,475, in three instalments.

However, the owner of Angel News did not receive any money from Wilden, the court heard.

Wilden, who appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to criminal damage and possession of class B drugs.

Calvin Saker, defending, said Wilden had been made redundant since the incident, and could simply not afford to make the payments.

Mr Saker added that the ketamine was for personal use.

Magistrates heard that Wilden had no previous convictions prior to the incident.

Magistrates issued a compensation order for the full amount of repairs – £1,475 – for the criminal damage offence.

Wilden was also fined £50 for possession of class B drugs (ketamine).

He was also ordered to pay £145 in costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

Wilden was warned by magistrates that should he fail to pay the amount, he could face time in custody.