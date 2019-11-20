Burglar will spend Christmas behind bars after stealing from families on holiday

Colchester man Daniel Cornell will spend Christmas behind bars after being jailed for his burglaries Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A burglar will spend Christmas behind bars after his DNA was found at two homes he had broken into while the owners were away on holiday.

Daniel Cornell, of Alexandra Terrace, Colchester, received three year concurrent sentences for two counts of burglary after stealing from homes in the town.

He also breached the conditions of a suspended sentence for handling stolen goods in 2017, for which he received six months to run consecutively.

Cornell, 43, was identified after his DNA was found at the homes in Squirrels Field and Endsleigh Court, which he burgled in October and December of last year while his victims were away.

Investigating officer James Pamment, of Colchester CID, said: "Cornell is an opportunist who burgles addresses when he is confident they are empty.

"His actions would have had an emotional and financial impact on the victims, who received calls informing them they had been burgled while away on holiday.

"One of these burglaries took place during the festive period, and it gives me comfort knowing a burglar like Cornell will spend this Christmas locked in a prison cell."