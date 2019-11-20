E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Burglar will spend Christmas behind bars after stealing from families on holiday

PUBLISHED: 20:33 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:33 20 November 2019

Colchester man Daniel Cornell will spend Christmas behind bars after being jailed for his burglaries Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Colchester man Daniel Cornell will spend Christmas behind bars after being jailed for his burglaries Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A burglar will spend Christmas behind bars after his DNA was found at two homes he had broken into while the owners were away on holiday.

Daniel Cornell, of Alexandra Terrace, Colchester, received three year concurrent sentences for two counts of burglary after stealing from homes in the town.

He also breached the conditions of a suspended sentence for handling stolen goods in 2017, for which he received six months to run consecutively.

You may also want to watch:

Cornell, 43, was identified after his DNA was found at the homes in Squirrels Field and Endsleigh Court, which he burgled in October and December of last year while his victims were away.

Investigating officer James Pamment, of Colchester CID, said: "Cornell is an opportunist who burgles addresses when he is confident they are empty.

"His actions would have had an emotional and financial impact on the victims, who received calls informing them they had been burgled while away on holiday.

"One of these burglaries took place during the festive period, and it gives me comfort knowing a burglar like Cornell will spend this Christmas locked in a prison cell."

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Shock as nursing home’s contract terminated just weeks before Christmas

The Lehmann House nursing home was extensively refurbished Picture: GREGG BROWN

Police release update on condition of Ipswich victim who was stabbed in the face

Two police cars at the scene of the incident in Ipswich. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Two more charged in connection with quarter-million cocaine seizure

Flowton village, near Ipswich Picture: PHIL MORLEY

No one won the 2019 General Election debate - so Tories stay in poll position

Newscaster Julie Etchingham, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn after the Election head-to-head debate on ITV. Picture: ITV/PA Wire .

Lincoln City 0-1 Ipswich Town: It’s happened... the Blues have won an FA Cup game as Judge fires late winner

Alan Judge battles for posession at Lincoln Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists