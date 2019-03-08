E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Drug driver who crashed Mercedes to be sentenced

PUBLISHED: 13:33 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 11 September 2019

Fordham Road in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A drug driver who crashed a Mercedes after being chased by police on the A14 and A11 will be sentenced next month.

Ryan Bloor, 25, of Eagle Way, Northstowe, near Cambridge, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drug driving, driving without a licence and failing to stop for police at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The court heard how the Mercedes, being driven by Bloor, reached 60mph in a 30mph limit on Fordham Road, in Newmarket, on February 13 after failing to stop for police.

Bloor also drove on the A14 westbound and A11 southbound at speeds approaching 115mph.

Bloor was found to have 427 micrograms of Benzoylecgonine, a by-product of cocaine, in his blood - which is eight-and-a-half times the legal limit.

District Judge Julie Cooper granted Bloor bail with the condition that he does not sit in the front passenger seat of any motor vehicle.

He will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on October 8.

