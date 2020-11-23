Man who damaged neighbour’s pizza oven is sentenced

Michael Todd was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A 60-year-old man who damaged an outdoor pizza oven belonging to a neighbour has been sentenced in court.

Michael Todd, of Tills Farm, Hadleigh Road, Boxford, near Sudbury, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Todd admitted causing criminal damage to the brick wood fired pizza oven, which was valued at £455.

Magistrates handed Todd a six-month conditional discharge and he was also ordered to pay costs of £105 and a £22 victim surcharge.

But Todd was not ordered to pay compensation to the victim.